Clinton, Sanders spar over adding new campaign events The two Democratic candidates are neck and neck going into the Wisconsin primary Tuesday. The latest CBS News battleground tracker shows Bernie Sanders with a two-point lead, within the margin of error. The next primary will be held in New York, where our poll finds Clinton leads by 10 points. The candidates plan to hold a debate before the New York primary, but they can’t agree when to meet. The Sanders campaign argues Clinton is trying to avoid a large TV audience. Nancy Cordes joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the candidates' debate faceoff.