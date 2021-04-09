Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hillary Clinton, Benghazi and the 3 AM phone call

As Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, here's a look at what she told "Face the Nation" last month about the 2012 attack in Libya and her use of a private email server as secretary of state
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.