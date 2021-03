Hillary Clinton agrees to testify on Benghazi attack Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and likely 2016 presidential candidate, has agreed to testify on the 2012 Benghazi attack. That's according to the Democratic ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Elijah Cummings. The attack on the U.S. compound left four Americans dead, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Don Dahler report.