Hilary Swank on "Ordinary Angels" and miracles After winning two Academy Awards, actress Hilary Swank put her career on hold for three years to care for her father, who had a lung transplant. Now she stars in a movie that hits close to home: "Ordinary Angels," about a woman who tries to accomplish the impossible to help a young girl in need of a life-saving transplant. Swank talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about struggling to build her career, and what she gained from stepping away to spend time with her dad.