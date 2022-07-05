Police: Highland Park shooting suspect planned attack for weeks, escaped in women's clothing At a news conference Tuesday, police officials and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering provided new information on the investigation into the Fourth of July parade shooting that killed six people and wounded two dozen. Police say the person of interest, Robert E. Crimo III, planned the attack for weeks, legally obtained a high-powered rifle, and disguised himself in women's clothing to escape. Watch their full briefing.