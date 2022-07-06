Parade shooting suspect confessed and "seriously contemplated" a second attack, officials say The man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, traveled to Wisconsin after the shooting and "seriously contemplated" another attack, police said at a press conference Wednesday. Authorities also said 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III has admitted to the killings and "went into details about what he had done" in an interview with investigators. Watch the press conference here.