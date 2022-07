Highland Park Mayor addresses Senate Judiciary Committee about gun violence and banning assault-style weapons The Senate Judiciary Committee held its 10th hearing to discuss gun violence in America on Wednesday, focused on mass shootings and the widespread access to assault-style weapons. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano spoke with Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor at SUNY Cortland, about what lawmakers need to do to address gun violence in the U.S.