High stakes for GOP race on Super Tuesday Marco Rubio and Donald Trump traded more jabs over the weekend, with Trump mocking Rubio's ears and Rubio attacking Trump's "small hands" and electability. This comes as 11 states holding nominating contests on March 1, known as Super Tuesday. With more on what's at stake, CBS News Senior Political Editor Steve Chaggaris and Potomac Strategy Group's Matt Mackowiak join CBSN.