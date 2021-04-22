Live

High stakes for first presidential debate

After months of attacks on the campaign trail, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to face each other at Hofstra University for their first presidential debate. CBSN political contributors Nomiki Knost and Rick Davis join CBSN to discuss.
