High-stakes Biden-Xi meeting a day away The U.S. is hosting the annual APEC summit of world leaders this week in San Francisco, but the main event will be happening on the sidelines: a face-to-face meeting Wednesday between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This is Xi's first visit to American soil since 2017 and it comes amid a year of mounting tensions between the superpowers. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.