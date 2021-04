High art: Photography from the heavens Vincent Laforet has taken aerial photography to new heights. His vantage point - a helicopter flying at several thousand feet - offers unique views of the world's great cities. His images have transformed the spaghetti bowls of L.A.'s freeways and the glittering Strip of Las Vegas, and made London's Big Ben look more like a big jewel. Lee Cowan rides along to see how he does it.