Watch CBS News

Hidden costs of owning a home are rising

Homeowners are paying around $15,000 per year on top of their mortgage, according to data from Bankrate. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate, joins CBS News with a look at the rising costs of owning a home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.