Hickenlooper and Romanoff are top Dems seeking to unseat Senator Cory Gardner in Colorado Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of the Senate, and Colorado is one of several states shaping up to be a key contest. Former Governor John Hicknelooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff are the top Democratic contenders looking to unseat Republican Cory Gardner in November. Justin Wingerter, a federal government reporter for the Denver Post, spoke with CBS about the competitive race.