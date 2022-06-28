U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra unveils action plan for abortion access U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced an action plan aimed at giving women access to reproductive services in the wave of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It includes increasing access to medical abortion and establishing privacy and non-discrimination for reproductive care patients and providers. Rachel Rebouché, interim dean at Temple University Beasley School of Law, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.