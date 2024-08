Hezbollah warns drone strikes are "first phase" of attack against Israel The Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon said it launched 360 missiles and drones early Sunday into Israeli territory, which Hezbollah called the "first phase" of attack after the death of Fuad Shukr, one of the group's most senior commanders. The Israeli military said the attack could have been much larger had it not carried out a massive overnight preemptive strike inside southern Lebanon, involving 100 fighter jets.