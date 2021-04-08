Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hero injured in France train attack returns home

Spencer Stone arrived at an air base in northern California Thursday night to a cheering crowd. The U.S. airman and other passengers are credited with subduing the gunman and saving lives. Steve Large of CBS Sacramento station KOVR reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.