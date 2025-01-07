Here's what Trump said on Jan. 6 pardons, Gulf of Mexico name change and Israeli hostages in Gaza President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference a day after the 2024 election results were certified by Congress. Trump announced a deal with Dubai developer DAMAC Properties to build data centers in the U.S., he also called for the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas to be released before his inauguration, and announced he wants to change the name of the Gulf Of Mexico to something more "American." CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more.