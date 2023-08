Here's how Biden's "on-ramp" for student loan repayments can help borrowers Student loan repayments are set to resume in October when a pandemic-era relief program comes to an end, but nearly half of borrowers say they are not financially prepared to restart payments, according to a survey by U.S. News. With that in mind, the Biden administration is easing repayment requirements for many borrowers. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi has more.