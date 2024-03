Here Comes the Sun: Paul Giamatti and more Actor Paul Giamatti sits down with Lesley Stahl to discuss his latest film, “The Holdovers,” as well as other characters he has portrayed throughout his career. Then, Seth Doane travels to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris to learn about the AI-generated avatar of Vincent Van Gogh. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”