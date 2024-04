Here Comes the Sun: Nicholas Sparks and more Author Nicholas Sparks and the members of the creative team of “The Notebook” sit down with David Pogue to discuss the development of the famous novel into a Broadway musical. Then, Lee Cowan visits Vashon Island, Washington, to meet Thomas Dambo, the creator of wooden trolls. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”