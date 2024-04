Here Comes the Sun: Marcia Gay Harden and more Actor Marcia Gay Harden sits down with Seth Doane to discuss her CBS series "So Help Me Todd," her LGBTQ+ activism and her love of pottery. Then, Jonathan Vigliotti meets Julian Curi, the filmmaker behind the short film "Gruff." "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."