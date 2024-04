Here Comes the Sun: Kevin James and more Comedian and actor Kevin James sits down with Jim Axelrod to discuss his Amazon Prime special "Kevin James: Irregardless,” and the journey he has taken throughout his career. Then, David Costa visits the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to view an exhibit on artist Mark Rothko’s work. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”