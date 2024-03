Here Comes the Sun: Jodie Foster and more Actor Jodie Foster sits down with Lee Cowan to discuss her two latest projects: “Nyad,” streaming on Netflix, and the HBO series “True Detective: Night Country.” Then, David Pogue travels to Las Vegas to meet photographer Ernie Button, who takes photos of the dried residue that appears at the bottom of a Scotch glass. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”