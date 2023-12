Here Comes the Sun: Jeanne Gang and more Architect Jeanne Gang sits down with Martha Teichner to discuss the many projects she has worked on to transform buildings. Then, Kelefa Sanneh visits the renovated Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to learn more about the updates the company has made to their flagship space. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”