Here Comes the Sun: Dick Van Dyke and more Actor Dick Van Dyke sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his career and the tribute special on his life now streaming on Paramount+. Then, Luke Burbank meets Eddy Goldfarb, a toy inventor who has created toys for over 70 years. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”