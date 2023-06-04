Here Comes the Sun: Comedian and actor James Corden and comic strip art Comedian and actor James Corden sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his favorite memories from “The Late Late Show,” the guest he wishes he could have had on "Carpool Karaoke," and how he doesn’t have social media on his phone. Then, Luke Burbank travels to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, to learn about the “Man Saves Comics!" exhibit, featuring the comics Bill Blackbeard collected over his lifetime. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”