Here Comes the Sun: Bradley Cooper and more Actor, director and producer Bradley Cooper sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss his latest film, “Maestro,” about the life and legacy of composer Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein's children, Jamie, Nina and Alexander, also join in on the conversation. Then, Faith Salie learns about the history of skirts. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”