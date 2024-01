Here Comes the Sun: Alicia Keys and more Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys sits down with Kelefa Sanneh to discuss her off-Broadway musical "Hell’s Kitchen," now playing at The Public Theater in New York City. Beginning in March, the musical will head to Broadway at the Shubert Theatre. Then, Seth Doane travels to Sardinia, Italy, to learn about the Sardinian flatbread called pane carasau. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."