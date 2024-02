Here Comes the Sun: Albert Brooks, Rob Reiner and more Actor and comedian Albert Brooks and actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner sit down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss their 60 years of friendship and Reiner's documentary "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" on Brooks' career. Then, Conor Knighton travels to Banner Elk, North Carolina, to attend the Woolly Worm Festival. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."