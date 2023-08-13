Here Comes the Sun: Actor Zoe Saldaña and artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith Actor Zoe Saldaña sits down with Seth Doane to discuss her new series “Special Ops: Lioness,” the challenges she has overcome, and how her father’s passing defined her. Then, Serena Altschul visits the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City to learn about Native American artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s work. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”