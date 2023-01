Here Comes the Sun: Actor Brendan Fraser and the Entertainment Nation exhibit Actor Brendan Fraser sits down with Lee Cowan to discuss his new film, “The Whale.” Then, John Dickerson heads to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History to learn about the new Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo exhibit. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”