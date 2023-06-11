Watch CBS News

Here Comes the Sun: Actor and author Tom Hanks and the Michelin Guide

Actor and author Tom Hanks sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his book "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece." Then, Kelefa Sanneh speaks with Michelin chefs at New York City's The Musket Room and meets with an anonymous Michelin restaurant inspector to discuss the process behind receiving a star. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."
