Watch CBS News

Henry Cuellar carjacking highlights crime in D.C.

Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by his apartment in Washington, D.C., on Monday night. It was a stark example of a crime rate that continues to rise in the capital despite trending downward nationwide. Nicole Sganga has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.