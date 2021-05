Helping tick off mom's bucket list As a kid, Sian Pierre Regis said, he didn't really appreciate all that his mother, Rebecca, a single mom, had sacrificed for her kids. But when she lost her job as a housekeeper at a Boston hotel at age 75, Sian Pierre started showing his gratitude in the sweetest possible way: He took her bucket list, and together they started ticking off items one by one. Steve Hartman reports on the mother-and-son adventure of a lifetime.