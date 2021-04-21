Live

Helping the disabled climb to new heights

It has been said the only limits are the ones you set for yourself. Eric Gray, who lost an eye to cancer, founded Catalyst Sports to teach climbing to people with all kinds of disabilities. Chip Reid has the story.
