Helicopters shot down in Eastern Ukraine fighting The Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists say two helicopters were shot down in recent fighting, although there was no evidence of any wreckage.The Ukrainian government claimed one of them was brought down by a surface-to-air missile. That hasn't been verified, but U.S. sources are treating the report as credible. CBS News’ Clarissa Ward reports, and shares more about her crew’s recent detainment in the region.