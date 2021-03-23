Live

Helen Mirren plays the queen on Broadway

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II in a New York run of "The Audience." Also, actor Daniel Radcliffe made a stop in LA to promote his new film, "What If." Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
