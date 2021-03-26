Live

Watch CBSN Live

Heirs of real Aunt Jemima sue for $2 billion

The descendants of a woman who they say portrayed Aunt Jemima are suing Quaker Oats for $2 billion over profits they claim the company promised to their great-grandmother. Jericka Duncan reports on the fight over a controversial image.
