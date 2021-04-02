Live

Heir to Getty family fortune found dead

Andrew Getty, one of the heirs of the Getty family oil fortune, was found dead in his Hollywood Hills home Tuesday. Authorities say he suffered blunt-force trauma, but they don't suspect foul play. "48 Hours" reporter Michelle Sigona explains.
