Live

Watch CBSN Live

Heilemann: Worst week for Trump campaign so far

John Heilemann, co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics, joins CBSN to discuss Clinton clinching the Democratic nomination, and the backlash over Donald Trump's racially charged comments towards a Hispanic judge.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.