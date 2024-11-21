Hegseth works to shore up support as Gaetz withdraws from attorney general pick Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's next attorney general amid allegations of drug abuse and sexual misconduct, which he denies. Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary who is also embroiled in controversy, met with senators Thursday to get them on board with his confirmation despite dealing with sexual assault allegations of his own. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Ed O'Keefe have the latest.