Hegseth passing on meetings with moderate senators and Democrats amid misconduct allegations President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices have been making the rounds on Capitol Hill to meet with the senators who will vote for their confirmation, but defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth has so far kept his meetings to those who have been firm in their support of Trump. Hegseth is facing renewed allegations of misconduct from when he was part of a veterans charity in 2016. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on that and talks over federal disaster relief funds.