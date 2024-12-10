Hegseth back on Capitol Hill, Gabbard questioned about relationship with Syria President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is back on Capitol Hill Tuesday to try to shore up support for his confirmation amid allegations of misconduct from his time working with veterans' charities. CBS News political reporter Libby Cathey has more on that and the rising questions about Tulsi Gabbard's past with Syria as she works toward confirmation as Trump's director of national intelligence.