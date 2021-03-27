Live

Watch CBSN Live

Heavy snow blankets the Midwest

Hit by snow and blowing winds, traffic crawled just outside of Kalamazoo, Michigan where there are near white out conditions. Texas, Arkansas and Indiana received a blanket of snow as well. Vicente Arenas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.