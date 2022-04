Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine as war enters seventh week: CBS News Flash April 8, 2022 As the Russian invasion enters week seven, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs is warning that a battle for the eastern Donbas region will look like World War II. The first commercial mission to the space station is slated for liftoff at 11:17 a.m. EDT. And the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences meets today to decide on sanctions against Will Smith after his slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.