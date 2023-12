Heavy bombardment overnight in Gaza amid discussions over postwar governing plans Israeli forces pressed ahead with heavy bombardment in Gaza overnight Sunday while the head of the U.N.'s World Food Programme warned that half of the population in Gaza faces starvation and a severe lack of clean water. While it's too early to know the outcome of the war, the next big question is who will rule the territory next — and the answer may lie in the West Bank. Charlie D'Agata reports from Tel Aviv.