Multiple states hit with record high heat The heat wave baking the U.S. Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, is of an intensity never recorded by modern humans. By one measure it is more rare than a once in a 1,000 year event -- which means that if you could live in this particular spot for 1,000 years, you'd likely only experience a heat dome like this once, if ever. CBS meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.