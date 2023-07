Graphic details about Michigan school shooter presented at sentencing hearing Disturbing journal entries and accounts of animal killings have been heard by a judge as prosecutors make their case for a life sentence for a 17-year-old gunman who pleaded guilty in a 2021 shooting that killed four students and wounded seven other people at his high school. His lawyers argue he can be rehabilitated and should be eligible for parole. CBS News Detroit reporter Andres Gutierrez reports.