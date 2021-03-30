Live

Health worries about arsenic in rice

The FDA is evaluating the potential health risks of eating rice because it may contain arsenic. Although the levels are very low, some experts are concerned about possible long-term effects including cancer and heart disease. Lauren Lyster reports.
