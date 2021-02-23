GOP questions Health Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra on his experience, abortion views at Senate confirmation hearing President Biden's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, testified at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Republican lawmakers have criticized Becerra for a lack of experience as a health official and his support for abortion rights. Politico Pro health care reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Becerra responded to tough questions at the hearing.